Drake Reveals Dad’s Cancer Diagnosis in New Song: What Else Will He Say in ‘Iceman’ Album?

Amid his Iceman album release, Drake has revealed that his father Dennis Graham has cancer.

The 39-year-old rapper released the long-awaited record on Friday alongside two other surprise albums, Habibi and Maid of Honour.

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Toward the end of “Make Them Cry,” the opening song on Iceman, Drake revealed his 71-year-old father has been battling cancer.

“My dad got cancer right now, we’re battlin’ stages / Trust me when I say there’s plenty things that I’d rather be facin’ / For real / And this time, ask me to dig deeper, I’ll gladly explain it,” he candidly raps.

Dennis himself shared an Instagram photo of himself and Drake embracing on Thursday night. “The Ice Man and The Nice Man just doing what we do, don’t get it twisted,” he captioned the heartfelt post.

In the song, Drake did not specify what type of cancer Dennis is fighting, but following the album release, Dennis — who was formerly a drummer for Jerry Lee Lewis as well as his own band, Dennis Graham and the North Memphis Band — told TMZ in a street interview that he’s in remission from lung cancer.

“No, that was a while back. I’m okay now. I’m wonderful,” Dennis said. “My phone’s been blowing up all night. Thank you guys for the concern — I love you all, and from the bottom of my heart I appreciate you.”

“It was lung cancer at first but fortunately I got a message that it disappeared. And here I am,” he clarified.

In “Make Them Cry,” Drake also opened up about personal struggles he’s been facing as well as “fake fans.”

“I’m ’bout to turn 40, dog, I’m battlin’ agin / I’m battlin’ the fact that the album ain’t even drop and already they asses complainin’ / F— it, I’ll battle the label / F— it, I’ll battle the majors, I’ll battle the stations ’til my ass is back in rotation.”

Iceman has been a hot topic in the hip-hop world. So much so that people have even been betting on what Drake might talk about on the record, especially considering his bitter feud with Kendrick Lamar.

As of Friday morning, Polymarket bettors give Drake a 100% chance of bringing up A$AP Rocky, a 93% chance of mentioning Diddy, and a 94% shot at talking about Joe Budden. Other less likely predictions are a 31% chance he brings up Russia, a 21% chance he brings up nuclear energy, a 13% chance he raps about Steph Curry and an 11% chance he mentions Donald Trump or Barack Obama. See the Polymarket predictions for Iceman here.