Marilyn Manson: Wolf Alice's Ellie Roswell Accuses Singer of Filming Under Her Dress With a GoPro

Ellie Roswell, the singer for the British group Wolf Alice, accused Marilyn Manson of misconduct in a show of solidarity for actress Evan Rachel Wood. Roswell claimed Manson once used a GoPro camera to film up her skirt when they met at a festival a few years ago. The 28-year-old performer said there were no repercussions for Manson's action and his manager told her Manson does that often.

"Solidarity to Evan Rachel Wood and those calling out Marilyn Manson," Roswell tweeted on Feb. 6. "It's sad to see people defending him, just because he put his depravity in plain sight doesn't give him a free pass to abuse women?!" In the next tweet, Roswell said Wolf Alice met Manson backstage at a festival a few years ago, and she became suspicious of him as his compliments became "more and more hyperbolic."

"I was shocked to look down and see he was filming up my skirt with a GoPro," Wilson wrote. "There were no repercussions for his behavior, his tour manager simply said 'he does this kind of thing all the time.'" If Manson does that often, why was he allowed to headline festivals, Wilson asked. "When will we stop enabling misogynists on the account of their success? Women must feel safe in the male-dominated world that is the music industry," she continued.

In her last tweet on the subject, the "Moaning Lisa Smile" singer said she chose to speak out after Manson claimed his relationships were consensual. "I don't think he knows the meaning of consent if he goes around up-skirting young women at festivals. Thank you for your courage Evan," Wilson wrote.

Wood and Manson dated from 2007 to 2010 and were briefly engaged. In 2016, Wood spoke out about being the victim of domestic violence and rape, but never named her alleged abuser. On Feb. 1, she claimed Manson brainwashed and manipulated her "into submission." Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, "started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," Wood wrote. Three other women accused Manson of abuse in statements to Vanity Fair. Wood has also accused Manson's wife, Lindsay Usich, and another woman of threatening to blackmail her by releasing underage photos of the actress.

After losing his record contract, Manson claimed the allegations were "horrible distortions of reality" and claimed all his past relationships were "entirely consensual with like-minded partners." He later added, "Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Singer Phoebe Bridgers also shared support for Mason's accusers. She claimed Manson referred to one room in his house as the "rape room" when Bridgers and her friends visited him as teens. "The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f—ing pathetic," Bridgers wrote.