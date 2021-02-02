Jenna Jameson Claims Marilyn Manson 'Fantasized' Burning Her Amid Evan Rachel Wood's Abuse Allegations

✖

Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood came forward on Monday morning, naming Marilyn Manson as her alleged abuser that she has referenced over the years. "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood wrote on Instagram. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Since Wood raised these allegations against Manson, several other women have come forward with similar stories about the shock rocker. The latest is former adult film star Jenna Jameson, who now uses her husband Leon Bitton's last name. Jameson shared some chilling details about her brief affair with Manson in 1997. The 46-year-old ex "Queen of Porn" gave an interview to The Daily Mail on Monday explaining that she broke up with Manson before things got truly terrifying. "Our relationship was odd," she said. "We didn’t go out long because I cut it off after he would nonchalantly say he fantasized about burning me alive. Sexually he liked to bite, and it was disconcerting."

"He is a lot. To say the least," said Bitton. "Once he started speaking to me violently, I was like... goodbye Brian. Also the bruises from him biting me weren’t fun." She continued, explaining that Manson was not affected by their break up. "He was fine. He moved right on. I’m sure he had a lot of choices at that time. It was during his prime."

Bitton previously wrote about affair with Manson in her book How to Make Love Like a Porn Star: A Cautionary Tale, detailing it was an escape from her unhappy marriage to porn actor and director Brad Armstrong. "But the more I got to know him, the weirder he became," she wrote. "He would talk about wanting to see girls f— prosthetic limbs or sucking [Manson bandmate] Twiggy's d—, (and I'd never be able to tell to what degree he was joking and to what degree he was serious). And he wanted to f— me in the a-- a little too often for my comfort. Every time we were naked, he'd be going for my butt like a rat to cheese." Bitton ended things, and Manson ended up spilling the beans to the press. Bitton retired from adult film in 2008 and now lives in Hawaii.

Manson released a statement on Instagram, claiming that he is innocent and that his relationships were all consensual. "Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he wrote. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."