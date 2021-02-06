Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson of Making Anti-Semitic Remarks in Latest Accusations

✖

Evan Rachel Wood has introduced new allegations against Marilyn Manson. The Westworld star said via Instagram story on Friday Manson hurled anti-semitic comments at her while they were in their three-year relationship. Wood and Manson began dating publicly in 2007 when she was 19 years old. Manson was 37 at the time. The former couple became engaged in 2010.

"He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me," she wrote. "Because [my mom] converted and wasn't of Jewish decent [sic] he would say things like, 'that's better' because I wasn't 'blood Jewish.'" Wood says her mother follows Judaism and was raised with the religion. She went on to accuse Manson of using other racial slurs. "I heard the 'n' word over and over," she said. "Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more. I have never been more scared in my life." She also shared a photo of Manson's chest tattoo which she alleges is a "Totenkopf" or "death's head" symbol as made famous by Nazis during Hitler's regime.

Wood first went public with abuse allegations against Manson on Monday, saying that she was "groomed" and "abused." "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail," she said. "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives." Quickly following her statement, other women came forward, also accusing him of abuse. One woman admitted the singer threatened to "bash my head in with a baseball bat."

Manson denied the accusations laid against him. "Obviously my and art my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said. "My intimate relationships have always been consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how –– and why –– others are choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

His former wife Dita Von Teese made a statement regarding the accusations saying, "please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our seven years together as a couple." She continued, admitting, "Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse." Manson has since been dropped from his record label Loma Vista Recordings. Former colleagues of his including Trent Reznor and guitarist Wes Boreland have also denounced him.