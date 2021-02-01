Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson of Abuse: What to Know

✖

Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood has spoken about being the victim of rape and domestic abuse in the past, but she never named her alleged abuser until Monday. In an Instagram post and in a statement to Vanity Fair, Wood accused her ex-boyfriend, musician Marilyn Manson, of "horrifically" abusing her during their relationship. The two took their relationship public in 2007 when Wood was 19 and Manson was 38. In 2010, they got engaged but broke up that same year. After Wood came forward, Manson's record label dropped him.

On Monday morning, Wood called Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, "my abuser." She accused him of "grooming" her when she was a teenager and "horrifically abused me for years." The Frozen II star accused Manson of brainwashing and manipulating her "into submission," adding, "I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the victims who will no longer be silent."

Wood and Vanity Fair shared statements from other women who accused Manson of abuse. Ashley Walters said she still suffers from PTSD and struggles with depression after her relationship with Manson. "I believe he gets off on ruining people’s lives. I stand in support of all that have and all will come forward. I want to see Brian held accountable for his evil," Sarah McNeilly, said. Ashley Lindsay Morgan said she has "night terrors, PTSD, anxiety, and mostly crippling OCD," adding that she tries to "wash constantly to get him out or off of me."

One woman, who wished to be identified as Gabriella, said she was diagnosed with PTSD and still has nightmares. "The reason I’m finally sharing this traumatic experience is for my healing and because I’m done being silent," Gabriella told Vanity Fair. "I don’t believe it’s fair for someone to not be held accountable for their horrific actions. I’m not a victim. I’m a survivor."

Wood, now 33, told Rolling Stone in 2016 she was raped and a victim of domestic violence. Since then, she has been one of the most vocal advocates for survivors in Hollywood and helped to get the Phoenix Act, which extends the statute of limitations for domestic violence cases to five years, passed in California. She also testified in Washington in an attempt to get the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights passed. During these public efforts, Wood did not name her alleged abuser, but there had been speculation that Manson was the abuser.

Manson has not commented on the new allegations. In 2009, he told Spin he would "have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer" when asked about Wood. When he was confronted with these comments in 2020, his representative said the comment was "obviously a theatrical rock star interview promoting a new record, and not a factual account." In 2018, when The Hollywood Reporter confirmed a police report was filed against Manson for alleged sex crimes that happened in 2011, Manson's attorney said the singer "categorically denied" the allegations.

Late Monday, Loma Vista Recordings told Variety it has dropped Manson, who released his latest album last year. "In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately," the company said. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."