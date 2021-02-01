Marilyn Manson: More Women Come Forward With Abuse Allegations in Solidarity With Evan Rachel Wood

✖

Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood came forward on Monday morning naming Marilyn Manson as her alleged abuser. Wood and Manson, real name Brian Warner, went public with their relationship in 2007, when she was 19 and he was 34, and were briefly engaged in 2010 before their split. Wood claims that Manson groomed her as a teenager and was physically and psychologically abusive for their entire relationship. Wood originally shared about the abuse that she suffered in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2019 but did not name Manson at the time.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood wrote on Instagram. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

While her statement is on her main Instagram grid, Wood also amplified the voices of other women who are accusing Manson of abuse in her Instagram stories. These allegations paint the picture of a man who can be charming and charismatic when he wants to be, before becoming cruel and violent. "I continue to suffer from PTSD, and struggle with depression," wrote Ashley Walters. "I stayed in touch with quite a few people who went through their own traumas, under his control. As we all struggled, as survivors do, to get on with our lives, I’d keep hearing stories disturbingly similar to our own experiences. It became clear the abuse he’s caused; he continues to inflict on so many and I cannot stand by and let this happen to others. Brian Warner needs to be held accountable."

Sarah McNeilly explained on Instagram that Manson gained control over women by "love bombing" them before becoming abusive. "I believe he gets off on ruining people’s lives,” McNeilly said in her post. "I stand in support of all that have and all will come forward. I want to see Brian held accountable for his evil." An artist identified only as Gabriella shared a similar story on her Instagram account. "The reason I’m finally sharing this traumatic experience is for my healing and because I’m done being silent," she wrote. "I don’t believe it’s fair for someone to not be held accountable for their horrific actions. I’m not a victim. I’m a survivor."

Ashley Lindsay Morgan shared horrifying allegations in her Instagram post, explaining that she has suffered from night terrors, PTSD, anxiety and "crippling OCD" since her alleged encounters with Manson. "I try to wash constantly to get him out or off of me," Morgan wrote. "I know he is still doing this to a rotating door of young girls, and causing irreparable damage. I am coming forward so he will finally stop." Manson's representatives have yet to comment on the allegations.