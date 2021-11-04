Mariah Carey Announces New Christmas Song

Christmas is near, and there’s no one who does Christmas quite like Mariah Carey. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer has announced that she has a new holiday song on the way. Carey says the song will be available on Friday.

Carey has partnered with DJ Khalid on a new song titled “Fall In Love At Christmas.” She shared a snippet on social media, which also features gospel great, Kirk Franklin. The album artwork for the single features individual photos of Carey, Khalid, and Franklin as children.

The icon will be busy this Christmas season. She’s returning to Apple TV+ for the second consecutive year with a holiday special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues. The special is slated for streaming in December. In 2020, she recorded Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special for the streaming platform.

Her 1994 classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continues to set new records. On Dec. 25, 2020, the song set the all-time record for the biggest single-day streams in Spotify history. Carey’s song garnered 17.223 million streams on Spotify in just one day. The song also recently re-entered the top 200 on the U.S. iTunes chart.

Carey’s Christmas success comes just days after she dropped a video on her social media pages expressing her excitement for the holiday season. Known as the “Queen of Christmas,” where she donned a long red glittering gown. In the video, Carey takes a red and white baseball bat and smashes three pumpkins. The pumpkins read “It’s Not Time” as “All I Want for Christmas Is You” played in the background. “It’s time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie…cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving,” she captioned the post.

Carey is also firing back at a Texas bar that has banned playing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” before Dec. 1. National Review critic Kyle Smith shared a photo of a sign from the bar, which he did not name. The sign reads: “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You will be skipped if played before Dec. 1. After Dec. 1 the song is only allowed one time a night.”

Carey caught wind of the banning and replied on social media. She posted a photo of herself dressed in battle armor holding a sword. The photo is a 2015 ad she did for the mobile video game “Game of War.”