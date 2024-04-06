Major Pop Star Sets Return After Cops Drop Drug Investigation: What We Know About G-Dragon's Comeback

K-pop star G-Dragon is returning to the music scene after police cleared him of all allegations of using illegal drugs, reports Reuters. A police investigation was carried out against the rapper and singer, whose given name is Kwon Ji-yong, as part of a government crackdown on illegal drugs spearheaded by President Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative politician.

As a result of a string of arrests of individuals on narcotics charges, including chaebol heirs and celebrities, authorities have assumed a more aggressive stance against narcotics and increased inspections of customs. The drug laws governing South Korea are stringent, and crimes are generally punishable by at least six months behind bars and up to 14 years for repeat offenders.

Incheon Metropolitan Police announced on Tuesday that it would not press charges against the former leader of the Korean boy band Big Bang for alleged drug use since they had not been able to obtain any testimonies supporting the allegations leveled against him, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Despite the allegations, G-Dragon fiercely denied the claims and showed up at a police station last month for questioning by detectives. The 35-year-old fashion muse and hit songwriter once again refuted using illicit drugs in a recent interview with Yonhap News TV last month. "I have never used drugs, received or given drugs from or to anyone," he said, referring to negative drug test results.

In light of the dropped charges, G-Dragon's label Galaxy Corporation has announced that G-Dragon will make his much-anticipated comeback "in the second half of this year," according to a statement they released on April 3 to South Korean news outlet News1. "After making his comeback, he will be carrying out global activities, and activities in Japan are also planned as part of them," Galaxy Corporation added in its statement, per Soompi.

G-dragon's upcoming release will mark his return to solo music after about seven years since his self-titled EP Kwon Ji-yong in 2017. His solo release will also mark his first with Galaxy Corporation, which he signed with shortly after he parted ways with YG Entertainment in June 2023 after two decades.

In 2016, the K-pop idol made his debut as a member of the K-pop boy band Big Bang before launching a solo career with the release of his first studio album, Heartbreaker, in 2009. The artist would go on to release further solo albums, One of a Kind and Coup d'Etat, in 2012 and 2023, respectively. While still attached to YG Entertainment in January 2023, G-Dragon had been discussing his imminent return to music, telling Elle Korea shortly after signing with Galaxy Corporation that he was already working on a new record.