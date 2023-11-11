G-Dragon Makes Bold Statement Amidst Drug Use Investigation

Big Bang rapper G-Dragon addressed his recent police questioning and drug test on Instagram, saying, "justice will prevail." The K-pop star shared a vague, brief message on Instagram on November 7 that references his recent police questioning and rapid drug test earlier this week, along with a Korean idiom. The singer has denied drug use allegations repeatedly.

"Justice will prevail," reads the Korean idiom, as translated by The Korea Herald. The following bolded sentence follows the four-character idiom: "Everything will go in its right way in the end." In addition, the post went live hours after he left the police station the same day after being questioned for about four hours.

While leaving the police station, G-Dragon spoke to the media and stated that the police had administered a rapid drug test to him that had come back negative. "I've also made an urgent request for a comprehensive drug test. I hope the investigative authorities announce the results fast," he said, per The Korea Herald

. Due to the ongoing investigation, some brands with whom G-Dragon had partnerships have distanced themselves from him. According to The Korea Times, BMW Korea removed promotional images and videos featuring G-Dragon because of the "deteriorating public sentiment" toward the musician.

Incheon Metropolitan Police first booked Kwon Ji-young, known as G-Dragon, on October 26 for allegedly violating South Korea's Narcotics Control Act. "We are currently investigating the case for violating the Narcotics Control Act," police said in a statement. "We will quickly investigate the charges. Please understand that we cannot reveal specific details of the investigation, such as the type of drug." South Korean law prohibits citizens from using drugs such as cannabis, even in countries where it is legal.

A day following the allegations on October 27, the musician issued a statement through his lawyer denying the allegations. The complete statement issued by G-Dragon is as follows: "This is Kwon Ji Yong [G-Dragon's given name]. First, there is no truth to the [claim] that I have taken drugs. Additionally, I have no relation to the news reports about the violation of the Act on the Control of Narcotics, Etc. that was recently revealed in the media. However, because I know many people are concerned, I will actively cooperate with police investigations and will participate even more diligently."

G-Dragon's exclusive contract with his former agency, YG Entertainment, expired in June, according to a statement released by the company. "[G-Dragon] is currently not an artist under our agency, so it is difficult for us to make an official response," the agency told Xportsnews.

In a statement on June 6, YG Entertainment said, "G-Dragon's exclusive contract with us has expired but we are collaborating with him through a separate contract for his other activities such as advertisement, etc." The K-pop company added, "There will be discussions regarding additional contracts if he resumes his music activities. We will spare no effort to provide support for this."