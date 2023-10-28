Major Pop Star Arrested on Drug Charges

A member of the K-pop group Big Bang has been charged with drug use. G-Dragon has denied reports that he uses drugs and has pledged to "actively cooperate" with police investigations. Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency booked G-Dragon on drug-related charges on October 25, Soompi reported.

"We are currently investigating the case for violating the Narcotics Control Act," police said in a statement. "We will quickly investigate the charges. Please understand that we cannot reveal specific details of the investigation, such as the type of drug." South Korean law prohibits citizens from using drugs such as cannabis, even in countries where it is legal.

(Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage//Getty Images)

The recreational use of marijuana has landed several high-profile K-pop artists in legal trouble. In terms of arrests, of note were "Gangnam Style" star Psy, and T.O.P., a former member of BigBang, who, in 2017, was charged with possession and usage of marijuana.

According to the police, they are unable to "reveal concrete details" because the case is "currently under investigation," but they also clarify that it is a "separate case that has no connection to [actor] Lee [Sun Gyun]," who is currently under investigation for drug use.

In a formal statement released by the singer's attorney two days later, on October 27, G-Dragon denied that he had personally used drugs in the past. The complete statement issued by G-Dragon is as follows:

"This is Kwon Ji Yong [G-Dragon's given name]. First, there is no truth to the [claim] that I have taken drugs. Additionally, I have no relation to the news reports about the violation of the Act on the Control of Narcotics, Etc. that was recently revealed in the media. However, because I know many people are concerned, I will actively cooperate with police investigations and will participate even more diligently."

G-Dragon's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment expired in June, according to a statement released by the company. "[G-Dragon] is currently not an artist under our agency, so it is difficult for us to make an official response," the agency told Xportsnews.

In a statement on June 6, YG Entertainment said, "G-Dragon's exclusive contract with us has expired but we are collaborating with him through a separate contract for his other activities such as advertisement, etc." The K-pop company added, "There will be discussions regarding additional contracts if he resumes his music activities. We will spare no effort to provide support for this."

It was back in January when G-Dragon announced that he was getting ready for the release of his new album through his official YouTube channel. More recently, in March, he teased that he is currently preparing for a project and that several things are in the works.