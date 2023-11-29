Latest Update on G-Dragon's Legal Issues

G-Dragon of the K-pop group BigBang has been granted freedom from his travel ban after testing negative for drugs last week in an extensive hair and nail sample test. According to judicial officials, the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency has decided not to extend the singer's travel ban, which expired on Saturday, and has notified him of the decision, reported The Korea Times.

Currently, under the Immigration Act, the justice minister has the power to order the suspect under investigation to be barred from leaving the country for up to a month, and a request from the investigators can extend the travel ban.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-Yong, was booked for investigation on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act on Oct. 25 and banned from leaving the country two days later.

The rapper G-Dragon previously addressed his recent police questioning and drug test on Instagram, saying, "justice will prevail." The K-pop star shared a vague, brief message on Instagram on Nov. 7 that referenced his recent police questioning and rapid drug test, along with a Korean idiom. The singer has denied drug use allegations repeatedly.

"Justice will prevail," reads the Korean idiom, translated by The Korea Herald. The following bolded sentence follows the four-character idiom: "Everything will go in its right way in the end." In addition, the post went live hours after he left the police station the same day after being questioned for about four hours.

While leaving the police station, G-Dragon spoke to the media and stated that the police had administered a rapid drug test to him that had come back negative. "I've also made an urgent request for a comprehensive drug test. I hope the investigative authorities announce the results fast," he said, per The Korea Herald. Due to the ongoing investigation, some brands with whom G-Dragon had partnerships have distanced themselves from him. According to The Korea Times, BMW Korea removed promotional images and videos featuring G-Dragon because of the "deteriorating public sentiment" toward the musician.

In the meantime, the police have requested that the justice ministry extend the travel ban placed on actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning film Parasite due to his ongoing drug investigation by the police.

Since early this year, Lee has been accused of using marijuana and other illegal drugs on multiple occasions at the home of a hostess working at a high-end bar in Seoul's Gangnam district.

Per The Korea Times, the results of a brief reagent test conducted by the police last month, as well as a thorough drug test conducted by the National Forensic Service on two occasions this month on samples of Lee's hair, have all indicated negative results. No date was disclosed as to when the ban will be lifted or what the police's plans are for future investigations.