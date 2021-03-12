Lisa Marie Presley Sells $2M Home Following Son Ben Keough's Death

✖

Lisa Marie Presley reportedly sold her Calabasas, California home for $2 million, eight months after son Benjamin Keough took his own life there. Presley, 53, brought the home in March 2020 for $1.8 million, a short time before the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns began in California. Keough, the only grandson of Elvis Presley, died on July 12, 2020, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A source told the New York Post that Presley "could not step foot inside the home" after Keough's death. Presley sold the home in December for $2 million in an off-market deal. The property includes three bathrooms and five bedrooms and covers 3,582 square feet. It was built in 1989 on an 8,838-square-foot lot.

Presley, the only child of Elvis and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley, has stayed out of the public eye since Keough's death. On Oct. 21, she marked what would have been his birthday by sharing a heartbreaking statement on Instagram. "I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you," Presley wrote, alongside a photo of Keough. "The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same." Presley asked her son to wait for her while she stays to "continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that." In the end, she wished Keough a happy birthday and said he was "too good for this world."

On Feb. 2, Presley resurfaced on her birthday by sharing a new photo of herself with her daughters, actress Riley Keough, 31, and 12-year-old twins Harper and Finley. "Thank you for all of the overwhelming birthday wishes from everyone. Like every day, I couldn’t have made it through without these three by my side," she wrote to her fans.

Keough had a history of depression and attempted suicide five to six months before his death, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner's autopsy report. The autopsy also showed cocaine and alcohol in his system. Just days after his death, a source told The Sun Presley was living in a Beverly Hills hotel because she could not return to the Calabasas home.

Presley is "too distressed and doesn't ever want to relive that morning," the source told The Sun at the time. "She had been looking for a rental while staying at the hotel, going back and forth to the house only to sort things out, and she's now found somewhere. It's the right place for the family to hole up for a while and grieve privately as they navigate this awful time in their lives."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.