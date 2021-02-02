Lisa Marie Presley Shares Birthday Selfie With 3 Daughters: 'Couldn't Have Made It Without These 3'

✖

Lisa Marie Presley is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, and she's taken to social media to share a selfie with her daughters to commemorate the occasion, saying that she "couldn't have made it without these [three]." In a post on Twitter, Presley thanked all her fans and followers for sending her heartfelt birthday wishes, and included the group photo with her message. The photo features Presley seated with her eldest daughter, Riley Keough, standing behind her, and her twins — Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood — standing to either side of their mother.

When Presley says she "couldn't have made it without" her daughters, she is likely referring to the tragic death of her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020. The incident took place while the family was celebrating Benjamin's girlfriend Diana Pinto, and Ben Smith-Petersen — who is married to Keough's sister — with a joint birthday party. The get-together took place at Presley's Calabasas, California, home on Saturday July 12. Benjamin reportedly locked himself in a bathroom at some point in the night or early morning before taking his own life.

Thank you for all of the overwhelming birthday wishes from everyone. Like everyday, I couldn’t have made it through without these three by my side. 💙~ LMP pic.twitter.com/nR7gtfZJsi — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) February 2, 2021

Soon after the news broke, Presley's manager issued a statement on behalf of the grieving mother, saying that "she is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley." The statement went on to say that "she adored" her son, and that he "was the love of her life." Keough is Presley's son with musician Danny Keough. The pair married in 1988 and divorced in 1994.

Over the course of their marriage, they had two children: Benjamin — who was born in 1992 — and Riley, who was born in 1989. Despite their relationship not working out, Presley and Danny remained close over the years. After they split, she described her relationship with Keough to the Star Tribune: "I don't know how, but we've managed to stay close ... There's others that I have pain or betrayal associated with that I won't have anything to do with. But he and I had a special thing. Unconditional."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.