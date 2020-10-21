Lisa Marie Presley Breaks Silence on Son Benjamin Keough's Death: 'My Heart and Soul Went With You'

✖

Lisa Marie Presley broke her silence on the death of her son, Benjamin Keough on Wednesday, which would have been his birthday. The singer shared an old photo of Benjamin with a birthday hat on, surrounded by balloons and sitting in front of a cake with the candles lit. In the caption, she included a heartfelt note about his passing earlier this year.

"My beautiful beautiful angel," Presley began, "I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same. Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that."

"Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy," she concluded. "You were much to good for this world."



Keough passed away back in July, but up until now Presley's only public statement on the loss came through her representative, Roger Widynowski. Widynowski told PEOPLE that Presley was "beyond devastated," adding: "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Benjamin Keough died on July 12, 2020 at his home in Calabasas, California. His cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and it was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office. Wednesday, Oct. 21 would have been his 28th birthday.

Benjamin was Presley's second child with musician Danny Keough, following their daughter Riley Keough. The couple divorced two years after Benjamin was born. Benjamin was passionate about music, and made some recordings in his lifetime, while his sister is best-known as a model and actress.

Lisa Marie Presley is daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, born in February of 1968. She became a singer-songwriter in her own right, carrying the torch of her father's legacy over the years. In addition to Keough, she was married to actor Nicolas Cage, pop star Michael Jackson and producer Michael Lockwood. Fans are still flooding Presley's Instagram with condolences for the loss of her son.