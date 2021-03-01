Priscilla Presley Reportedly Helps Daughter Lisa Marie After Death of Grandson Benjamin Keough

✖

Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson to Elvis Presley, and his loss due to suicide left a massive void in the family. The death and the surrounding shock was called "devastating" to the family, with Priscilla Presley saying as much on Facebook.

"Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better," Presley wrote. "I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben's father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Presley (@priscillapresley)

According to OK Magazine, the elder Presley has been glue for her family, doing her part to keep them together while acting as a rock for them to cope with the loss. According to a source close to the 75-year-old actress, she has been at the head of dealing with the grief and supporting her daughter and her children, including actress Riley Keough and twins Finley and Harper.

"The sense of loss has been unbearable," the source told OK Magazine. "Priscilla is leading the charge making sure everyone is eating and taking care of themselves as best they can. It's been such a blessing to have her in their lives."

The report says that Presley has been by her daughter's side "virtually every day since Ben's death." This includes grocery shopping, taking care of any bills, looking after the kids and giving advice to Keough as her career continues to grow. "For Priscilla, family is what matters most. She puts them first and doesn't dwell on the past. She's really been a rock to everyone around her," the source finished.

Grief is nothing new for Presley. Despite splitting from Elvis in 1973, she reportedly never fell out of love with the singer and was devastated when he passed away. According to the source, it's that experience that helped prepare her for the current situation affecting the family.

"Priscilla feels like he's always there with her, looking down and watching over," the outlet shared. Aside from the painful family tragedy, Priscilla Presley has also had to deal with the defacing of Graceland amid growing protests across the U.S. in 2020.

"Concerning the graffiti at Graceland, I'm absolutely horrified that those in our own city disgraced the walls surrounding Graceland," she wrote on Facebook. "I'm saddened by acts like this and appalled by this behavior. We were able to clean all the graffiti off thanks to our dedicated crew."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.