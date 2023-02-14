Lil Nas X and Zedd Sued for Throwing Huge Party

Rapper Lil Nas X and DJ Zedd are facing a lawsuit for a huge party they performed at in a rented Hollywood Hills mansion last year. The property's landlord, Daniel Fitzgerald, accused the "Old Town Road" performer and Zedd of performing at the party at his property in April 2022, even though the lease agreement said they could not. Fitzgerald is seeking compensatory and punitive damages totaling at least $1 million.

In the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Fitzgerald claims he told the tenants they could not host a party at the mansion. However, Lil Nas X still invited 1,000 people to a party where Zedd was hired to serve as the DJ. Fitzgerald claims Lil Nas X, Zedd, the party promoters, and sponsors all knew that they were not supposed to throw the party. Neighbors were allegedly angry with the noise and Fitzgerald claims he got into "hot water" with local officials.

The party caused over $25,000 in damages to furniture, walls, and ceilings, Fitzgerald claims. The home allegedly needed extensive repairs after the party. Fitzgerald also said he lost about $40,000 because he could not rent the home for a month after the event. Lil Nas X and Zedd were paid at least $250,000 to attend the party, Fitzgerald claims, but the cleaning bill was not paid. The landlord listed Lil Nas X, Zedd, and the party sponsors and promoters as defendants. Lil Nas X and Zedd have not commented on the allegations.

Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, is best known for his viral smash hit "Old Town Road." His first studio album, Montero, features the hits "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," "Industry Baby," and "Thats What I Want." Last year, Montero was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys, while "Montero" was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. In 2020, "Old Town Road (Remix)" with Billy Ray Cyrus won the Grammys for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video. His latest singles are "Late to da Party" and "Star Walkin' (League of Legends Worlds Anthem)."

Zedd, born Anton Zaslavski, won Best Dance Recording at the 2014 Grammys for "Clarity." His collaboration with Maren Morris and Grey, "The Middle," was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2018 Grammys. He has recorded songs with Hayley Williams, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, and Hailee Steinfeld.