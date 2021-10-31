Lil Nas X Dresses up as Unexpected Nickelodeon Character for Halloween

Rapper Lil Nas X dredged up an obscure deep cut from Nickelodeon for his Halloween costume this year, yet fans seemed to think it was a good fit for him. The “Montero” singer dressed as Seth, the oblivious jock character from Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. He posted photos of his costume on Instagram, complete with his own logo for “Nas’s Declassified School Survival Guide.”

Lil Nas X sported a blond wig for Halloween that could make anyone feel nostalgic for the early-2000s. He wore a green tracksuit with a yellow T-shirt underneath and carried a basketball with him, apparently spinning it on his finger all the time, just like Seth in the show. Even the gold chain necklaces were taken straight from the show, although the fingernail polish was anachronistic. Lil Nas X also altered the school mascot patch on his jacket.

Fans went wild for the whole ensemble – particularly for the wordplay when it came to the show’s title. Some also laughed at the fact that Lil Nas X dressed as a character they perceived as straight rather than going for another gender-bending costume.

“Lmao you spazzed,” one fan wrote. Another commented: “Kids today don’t know about this lmao,” while a third wrote: “I used to LOVE THIS SHOW!!!”

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide aired from 2003 to 2007. Seth Powers was played by actor Alex Black, who is also known for appearances in Spider-Man (2002), Bubble Boy and 13 Going on 30. His last performance as an actor was in 2008.

For those that need a refresher, Seth was generally depicted as unintelligent and vain, yet Moze (Lindsey Shaw) harbored an intense crush on him, so he was often shown in dreamy sequences as well. Early on, he was nearly constantly spinning a basketball on the tip of his finger as a stereotypical sight gag. Like many of the other characters in the show, he had a surprising amount of development as the plot went on.

Over the last two years or so, there has actually been quite a lot of chatter about a possible Ned’s Declassified revival among fans – and some of the stars of the show. In February of 2020, Shaw, Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee all “reunited” in an event documented on social media, hinting that there might be more content to come.

So far, there has been no official word about any such reboot, but fans remain hopeful. As for Lil Nas X, he was likely playing more to the nostalgic crowd than the younger viewers. All the original episodes of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide are streaming now on Paramount+.