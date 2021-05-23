Lil Nas X Has Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Performance on ‘SNL’ Finale

✖

Lil Nas X has been one of the most talked-about celebrities of 2021 with his controversial hit song "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," and his performance on the season finale of Saturday Night Live, complete with a wardrobe malfunction, proved that the trend was going to continue. The music video for "Montero," which featured Lil Nas X engaging in sexually suggestive situations with Satan, caused quite a stir, and his SNL performance continued that leather-bound aesthetic, complete with a stripper pole.

Surrounded by shirtless backup dancers, Lil Nas X licked and ground his way through his performance. However, halfway through "Call Me By Your Name," Lil Nas X's leather pants split. While he does have a visible moment of alarm, he made his way through the rest of the routine without a hitch. However, he handled it in the most Lil Nas X way possible: by tweeting about it. "NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV," he hilarious tweeted. "I wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo."

i wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

You did great bestie don’t worry about it you still looked good!!!! @LilNasX pic.twitter.com/UMUDvK3NRC — Iconic Khris🪄 (@SneakyNas) May 23, 2021

Fans were enthusiastic online, showing their support of Lil Nas X in spite of the split pants, or perhaps even more because of it. "LIL NAS X JUST DID THAT," tweeted one fan. "This Lil Nas X performance on SNL is so hot and so gay it is EVERYTHING," wrote another.

watching lil nas x performing on snl pic.twitter.com/kQKKenCK4H — syd ⚢ ‎✵ (@lescaptaincarol) May 23, 2021

Lil Nas X also picked up a prize at the Native Son Awards on Friday, and he took his acceptance speech as an opportunity to explain his mission and his reason for fighting for visibility and acceptance for queer people. "When I came out two years ago, it was one of the scariest moments of my life," the "Old Town Road" singer explained. "I was afraid because I knew the world was watching and all I ever saw for boys like me was judgment and ridicule. But, it was because the world was watching that I knew I had to stand in my truth.

"Far too many of our youth are struggling to find acceptance," he continued. "We are taught to hate ourselves for who we are, and we are punished for living openly and proudly. I made the decision to be myself and open doors for the rest of my life. Some people say I'm pushing an agenda and I am: it's called liberation. There's no roadmap when you're forced to break a barrier, and I hope one day it's no longer groundbreaking for queer artists to find mainstream success or win major awards. Until that day comes, there is work to do and I will continue to do my part." With his unapologetic performance on SNL, Lil Nas X once again made it clear that he is determined to continue this work.