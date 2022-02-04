Lil Nas X Concerns Fans With Silence Online Months After COVID Diagnosis

Lil Nas X built a major part of his brand on his online presence, but even the most avid Twitter users need a break. The “Call Me By Your Name” rapper has 7.5 million followers on Twitter, and while he tweeted daily in the past, his last post was on Dec. 6, and fans are starting to notice. Lil Nas X actually posted on Dec. 17 about testing positive for COVID and that it “really sucks,” but the tweet thread has since been deleted. The rapper even pulled out of the UK’s Capital FM Jingle Ball one week before, but the statement from Capital FM at the time was vague and only said “members” of his team and others had tested positive.

His most recent single “Industry Baby” has gone platinum and was even featured in an ad for the 2022 Winter Olympics, so fans are starting to wonder what’s up. “Is Lil Nas X okay? He ain’t been on social media since early December,” tweeted one fan. “I hope he’s just taking a break and enjoying his success.” Another got straight to the point and tweeted “Where tf is lil nas x ?”

https://twitter.com/TATIANNANOW/status/1488941790078152705?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/monterh0e/status/1486411355754315785?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Remember when lil nas x used to tweet,” wrote another stan. Another fan pointed out that they were happy to see that Lil Nas X had become so beloved that he had drawn this level of concern. “The amount of ‘Where’s lil nas x?’ I’ve been seeing is comforting,” they tweeted. Others were more concerned, particularly with his recent COVID diagnosis. “Man I hope Lil Nas X is ok. He’s been too quiet,” one fan tweeted.

https://twitter.com/AmanAdwin/status/1489237279616995333?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I wonder what lil nas x is doing,” tweeted one fan. “i wonder this as i listen to industry baby for the 1,000,000th time lmao.” If anyone deserves a break, it’s Lil Nas X, who had a record-breaking year in 2021. He was nominated for several Grammy awards – Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Music Video – so perhaps he will make a big return at the ceremony on April 3.