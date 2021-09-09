Korn Guitarist Tests Positive for COVID-19, Forced to Miss Shows

Korn guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer has tested positive for COVID-19, and will be forced to miss some shows on the band’s current tour. The band issued a statement on Thursday, sharing the news, and assuring fans that Shaffer “is doing ok.” The statement went on to explain that the rhythm guitarist will have to sit out a few “upcoming shows.”

“The tour is going on as scheduled despite these circumstances, and we are anticipating a speedy recovery,” the band added. Korn then concluded their joint statement by telling those attending their West Valley City, Utah concert that they would “see you tonight.” many fans have been sending their support to Shaffer, in the wake of the news, with one commenting on the band’s Instagram post, “Praying for Munky’s health and recovery.” Someone else added, “Get better soon brother, much love and respect.”

Shaffer is not the first member of the bad to test positive for coronavirus, as singer Jonathan Davis did back in August. “Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp,” read an Aug. 14 statement from the band, prior to the confirmation that it was, in fact, Davis who’d tested positive. “The safety of our artists, crew, venue staff, and fans are our top priority, so we must postpone the show tonight.” Korn went on to say, “We’re deeply sorry for this unfortunate last-minute news, but please hold on to your tickets while we work to get your rescheduled date sorted ASAP with Live Nation and the Pavilion at Montage Mountain.”

Two days later, the band issued a new statement. “We really appreciate your patience as we work out the next steps for our tour. On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for Covid, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute,” the statement read. “As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows”.

The band continued. “As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done. Jonathan’s spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now. We’re as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we’ll get through it though, and we can’t wait to see you once we’re back, firing on all cylinders once again. We thank you all for your love and support!” Davis has since returned to touring but did have to perform with the aid of an oxygen mask for a few shows.