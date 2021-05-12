Korn Announce 28-Show US Summer Tour With Staind

✖

Nu-metal masters Korn have announced a 28-show 2021 U.S. summer tour, which will feature direct support from fellow hard rockers Staind. The trek will begin in West Palm Beach, Florida on Aug. 5, and end in Dallas, Texas on Sept. 21. Additionally, the tour will feature opening sets from rock-duo '68 (Aug.5–29) and Texas headbangers Fire From The Gods (Aug. 31-Sep. 21).

Following the tour trek, both Korn and Staind will then play the Louder than Life music festival in Louisville, Kentucky (Sept. 23 -26), and Korn will wrap up their current 2021 concert schedule with two shows in Los Angeles on Oct. 22 and 23, playing alongside System of a Down and Faith No More. The concert dates come after Korn delivered an epic streaming concert in April, titled Monumental, which was filmed on the set of the Stranger Things Experience in Los Angeles. During that set, the band performed songs that they rarely — or never — play live, as well as a few classics.

Beyond excited to announce our return to live music this summer in the U.S. with special guest, @Staind. We’ll also be joined by @theyare68 & @FireFromTheGods on select dates. Tickets on sale this Friday at noon. RSVP at https://t.co/kEkjAmwtqn 8.05 – 8.29: '68

8.31 - 9.21: FFTG pic.twitter.com/heyWeeVUW9 — Korn (@Korn) May 12, 2021

Korn was officially founded in 1993 by James "Munky" Shaffer (rhythm guitar), Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu (bass), David Silveria (drums), Brian "Head" Welch (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Jonathan Davis (lead vocals, bagpipes). Silvera exited the band in 2007 and was replaced by Ray Luzier, who previously played drums for David Lee Roth. To date, the band has released 13 studio albums, with the most recent being 2019's The Nothing.

Thank you all so much for tuning in to #KornMonumental last weekend, live & on demand. We can’t wait to get back out there & share the experience with you in person. Here’s a look behind the scenes from the event. Directed by Kevin Garcia & Samuel Shapiro

Video by Luis Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/reErYBIsRi — Korn (@Korn) May 1, 2021

Staind was formed in 1995 — in Springfield, Massachusetts — by lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Jon Wysocki. In 2011, Wysocki exited the band and was replaced by Sal Giancarelli. To date they have seven studio albums, with the last one being their self-titled album released the year Wysocki left.

Notably, the band's activity has been sporadic over the past decade, as Lewis has been busy with his country music career, which has earned him a couple of CMT Music Awards nominations. His hit song "Country Boy" featured country legends George Jones and Charlie Daniels, and has been certified platinum by the RIAA. While Lewis's fans have been immensely supportive of his country music career, there is no doubt they'll be excited to see Staind back together on stage again.