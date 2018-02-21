Kesha Suffers Serious Injury, Postpones Tour Dates

Kesha suffered a bit of a setback when she fell while performing in Dubai on Feb. 9, suffering a tear in her ACL in her knee and forcing her to postpone several tour dates in March and April, People reports.

“It’s my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctors’ orders and undergo surgery so I can get ready to give it my all on my summer tour and beyond,” Kesha wrote on Instagram.

The singer will undergo surgery on Tuesday, resulting in the cancellation of her Byron Bay Bluesfest performance and the postponing of tour dates in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and Japan. The 30-year-old was set to begin touring on March 25 in Australia and conclude on April 20 in Japan.

“Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn’t work,” Kesha wrote. “I love you all and I’ll work every single day, as hard as I can, to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible. I’m so sorry and sending love always.”

Kesha’s joint tour with Macklemore, The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore tour, begins its North American leg on June 6. Kesha’s injury will reportedly not affect that tour.

The singer returned to the music world last year with the release of her album, Rainbow, which followed a years-long legal battle against music producer Dr. Luke, who Kesha had accused of abuse.

She recently took the stage at the 2018 GRAMMYs to perform a powerful rendition of her song “Praying,” which was inspired by the ordeal. Kesha was joined on stage by other female musicians including Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Andra Day and Bebe Rexha.

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com