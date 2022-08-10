John Stamos and The Beach Boys Pay Tribute to Bob Saget in Concert

John Stamos is continuing to mourn the loss of his Full House co-star Bob Saget. As Stamos took the stage alongside The Beach Boys at the "Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer" concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the actor and the band paid special tribute to the late comedian, who passed away in January at the age of 65.

As Stamos and The Beach Boys performed the classic hit, "Forever" during the concert, with Stamos playing guitar and singing, they gave a special shoutout to Saget. Behind the group, a video montage played featuring Saget, the video including moments from the actor's time on Full House, including the fictional Full House band, Jesse and the Rippers, and other moments of Saget portraying Danny Tanner. Saget shared the moment to his Instagram Story, with one fan also uploading the clip to Twitter, writing, "John Stamos performed with The Beach Boys last night, and he paid tribute to Bob Saget with 'Forever' from Full House. When I tell you I SOBBED."

John Stamos performed with The Beach Boys last night, and he paid tribute to Bob Saget with “Forever” from Full House. When I tell you I SOBBED. 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/5fTfBmQjGW — Dinithi (@adeedoes) August 8, 2022

Saget died suddenly at age 65 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, in January just a night after he performed a comedy show. A medical examiner later determined the actor and comedian suffered head trauma consistent with some kind of fall. Saget was survived by his wife and his three daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Following Saget's death, Stamos penned an emotional tribute to his late co-star. In a tweet, Stamos wrote that he was "broken" and "gutted," adding, "I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much, Bobby." In a later post, the star said Saget "died bright and fierce," writing, "we should all want to 'Die Alive' We don't want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten, and discarded. We want to be overwhelmed with the privilege of doing what we do best."

In the months since Saget's passing, Stamos has continued to honor his friend. He recently appeared in Netflix's Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, which also featured Jeff Ross, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, John Mayer, Darren Criss, and Mike Binder, among others, and several Full House stars, including Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier. The tribute is available for streaming.