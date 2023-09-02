Jimmy Buffett's Niece Shares Rare Photo With Him in Wake of His Passing

Jimmy Buffett's family is mourning the death of the legendary singer-songwriter. In the hours after the "Margaritaville" singer's passing, Buffett's niece, Melanie Buffett, shared a rare personal photo with him. Buffett flashes a huge smile in the shot alongside Melanie, who is the daughter of Lucy Buffett, Jimmy's younger sister.

Fans have jumped into the photo's comment section to share their own memories and thoughts about the "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and "Come Monday" musician. "He made the world brighter and leaves a beautiful legacy," one person wrote. A second person wrote, "Love and prayers to you and your family."

Buffett died on Friday night, according to a statement posted to his official social media accounts and website. He was 76.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by family, friends, music and dogs," the official statement read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

In addition to his extended family, Buffett is survived by wife Jane Slagsvol and their three children, Savannah Buffett, Delaney Buffett and Cameron Marley Buffett. No memorial or funeral plans have been made public as of press time. No cause of death has been made public; Buffett has been facing health issues over the past year, sparking several concert cancellations.

Jimmy Buffett was widely known for his decades of live touring with the Coral Reefer Band, cultivating a devoted following known as "Parrotheads" along the way. He leveraged that following into a massively successful restaurant and hotel empire under the "Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville" name.

Some of Buffett's most beloved songs include "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" (with Alan Jackson), "Cheeseburger in Paradise," Come Monday," "Son of a Son of a Sailor," "Fins," "A Pirate Looks at Forty" and "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes." His trademark song, "Magaritaville," was also recognizable for its hook, "Some people claim that there's a woman to blame, but I know it's my own damn fault."