Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized, Forced to Cancel Concert

Jimmy Buffett was forced to cancel his upcoming concert in South Carolina due to an unexpected hospitalization. The legendary singer-songwriter, 76, announced Thursday that his Second Wind Tour 2023 show scheduled for Saturday, May 20 at Charleston's Credit One Stadium would have to be postponed while he focuses on his health.

The "Margaritaville" singer penned a note to fans on his website explaining the situation. "I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour,' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention," he wrote, joking, "Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you."

Buffett assured his Charleston fans that he would be back to put on a show once he recovers. "I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I'll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup," he wrote. The veteran performer then went on to thank all his fans for their support now and throughout his career. "You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico," Buffett concluded. "Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, 'NOT YET!'"

Buffett's Charleston show, which was set to feature country singer Scotty Emerick, will honor all previously purchased tickets when the new date is announced. Buffett's robust touring schedule has been impacted by the "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere" singer's health before. In September 2022, the artist was hospitalized briefly, forcing him to cancel five of his remaining shows for the year.

"Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year," his rep said at the time. "On doctor's orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year." Several of his west coast gigs as of late were rescheduled performances from that time. In addition to touring, Buffett is working on a new album with his band – their first since the release of 2020's Life On the Flip Side.