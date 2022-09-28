Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized, Postpones Remaining 2022 Tour Dates

There is trouble in Margaritaville, as Jimmy Buffett was forced to postpone the rest of his 2022 tour. The legendary singer was briefly hospitalized and is facing "health issues" that have sidelined him. Buffett, 75, hopes to resume touring in 2023.

"Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year," Buffett's representatives wrote in a statement Tuesday. "On doctor's orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to begging back onstage next year."

Although Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band were able to reschedule a handful of 2022 concerts for 2023, two shows were completely canceled. They were supposed to perform at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Oct. 10 and Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho on Oct. 12. Fans who had tickets will receive full refunds.

Buffett and his band had shows scheduled at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for Oct. 8 and Oct. 15. These were rescheduled for March 4 and March 11. Buffett was also scheduled to perform at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 22. A 2023 date for the San Diego show will be announced at a later date. Fans should hold on to tickets for these events, as they will be accepted on the new dates. Refunds are also available.

Parrotheads flooded Buffett's Instagram page with well-wishes. "Protect him at all cost!!! He's a national treasure. Prayers for a restful, strengthening, healing recovery," one person wrote. "Rest up Jimmy! We will be waiting for you in 2023," another commented.

The "Cheeseburger in Paradise" singer stayed off the road for 14 months due to the pandemic, but resumed his Life on the Flipside tour in May 2021, notes Billboard. The tour is named for his 2020 album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart. His most recent show for Parrotheads was on Aug. 13 in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Buffett celebrates his 76th birthday on Christmas day.

As Buffett prepared to resume touring, he told Billboard he couldn't wait to get back on the road. "I can never give anybody a bad review because I knew how hard it was to get up there," Buffett said when asked to evaluate his own performances. "Now, there has to be something toxic that [a review] says, but I can never do it because I knew how hard it was. I know performers who are scared to death to get up there and still do it. And I go, 'Why are you that scared to get up there?' I mean, you should be doing something else if you get scared to go up there. It's one of the greatest joys you could ever have on planet earth to me."