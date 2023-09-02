Jimmy Buffett's Cause of Death Revealed in Report

Less than 12 hours after Jimmy Buffett's team announced his passing, his cause of death has been revealed in a report from TMZ. The outlet's sources, described as "sources with direct knowledge" including a "close friend," say that the "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" singer had been dealing with skin cancer for years, with the condition advancing into lymphoma, which was his cause of death. A friend noted of Buffett's skin cancer diagnosis, "He lived his life in the sun, literally and figuratively."

Buffett entered hospice care on Monday, with friends and family making their way to his side for his final days. TMZ's report claims Beatles icon Paul McCartney was among his visitors. The "Margaritaville" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise" legend died on Friday night at age 76.

The Jimmy Buffett team's official announcement did not note a cause of death but said his loved ones were with him in his final moments. "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by family, friends, music and dogs," the official statement read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many." This is a developing story.