Jimmy Buffett Dead at 76

Jimmy Buffett, the legendary singer-songwriter, has died. Buffett's team announced his death early Saturday morning via his official social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and X (f.k.a. Twitter). The "Margaritaville" singer died on Friday night. He was 76.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by family, friends, music and dogs," the official statement read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

No cause of death was declared in the death announcement. However, Buffett has faced health setbacks over the past year. In Setpember 2022, he was hospitalized and forced to cancel all remaining tour dates for the remainder of that year. Back in May, the "Cheeseburger in Paradise" singer had to cancel concerts after another unexpected hospitalization. He never disclosed the issue at that time, only that the hospitalization was "to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

"Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you," Buffett wrote at the time, telling his fans, "You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, 'NOT YET!'"

Jimmy Buffett was widely known for his decades of live touring with the Coral Reefer Band, cultivating a devoted following known as "Parrotheads" along the way. He leveraged that following into a massively successful restaurant and hotel empire under the "Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville" name. There are currently 23 Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville locations, in addition to several spinoffs (5 o'clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, and the now-defunct Cheeseburger in Paradise.)

According to Setlist.fm users, Buffett's final live performance came on June 11 at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York. He played a surprise three-song set consisting of a cover of Fred Neil's "Everybody's Talkin'" followed by "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes" and "A Pirate Looks at Forty." His final full performance was on May 6 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. It was a 19-song concert, filled with hits like "Margaritaville," "Come Monday," "Son of a Son of a Sailor" and his 2003 Alan Jackson collaboration "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere."

This is a developing story.