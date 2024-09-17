Jelly Roll and Machine Gun Kelly Once Had 'Bitter' Beef

Jelly Roll and Machine Gun Kelly are great friends these days, but they weren't always. In fact, Taste of Country reports that the pair used to have some seriously 'bitter' beef — back when they were both up-and-coming rappers — that they opened up about in a new Spotify podcast called Jelly Roll: Countdown to Beautifully Broken.

"It is so funny how much I love you now, because God, I hated you so much back then," MGK says at one point during their sit-down chat in support of Jelly Roll's forthcoming new album, Beautifully Broken. Jelly Roll responded with a laugh, "I was just a little spiteful, bitter f—ing dude."

"I explain this to people...they don't understand the concept because of our age now. Whenever I talk to my daughter, I'm like, 'You gotta understand, there was only, like, seven white rappers on Earth at this time,'" Jelly roll went on to say. "So it was so competitive when you was in that pool. We were kind of automatically forced against each other anyways."



"For sure," MGK agreed. "You were bred to hate each other." Jelly Roll then confessed that some of his ire was likely rooted in jealousy. "You were just skinny and handsome," he quipped. "I was just a hater. You know what I'm saying? I was just a hater, dude!" Jelly Roll then added, "It's hard to grow up in front of the whole world."



While they might have disliked one another in the past, the pair are close pals today, even recently collaborating on the new song "Lonely Road." Notably, Jelly Roll has also had multiple collabs with Eminem, who MGK has had an infamous feud with for years.