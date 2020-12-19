Machine Gun Kelly's Latest Eminem Jab Has Fans Riled Up

Fans of Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly are riled up about Eminem's new album, and MGK's subsequent tweets about it. Eminem released Music to Be Murder By — Side B without warning on Friday, with at least one conspicuous mention of Kelly. With their public feud going on three years now, many listeners are ready to declare a winner.

Eminem seemed to be referencing Kelly in his son "GNAT," where he rapped: "They come at me with machine guns, it's like trying to fight off a gnat." Kelly appeared to respond in two tweets — one in the early hours of Friday morning reading "I'm under your skin," and another that evening reading "those subliminals." He included a trash can emoji to let fans know how he felt about the new music, and some agreed, while other struck back.

Eminem and Kelly's public feud goes back to 2018, when Eminem teased the younger generation of "mumble rappers" in general. It was around this time that he also seemed to hear a joke that Kelly had made about his daughter for the first time. Kelly responded by releasing a diss track called "Rap Devil" — a reference to Eminem's song "Rap God."

A volley of diss tracks followed, and while the releases have subsided, the mutual dislike has not. However, many fans have pointed out that this may be a publicity stunt on both sides, and it follows a familiar pattern of hip hop music industry beef. Eminem also called out plenty of other rappers he dislikes by name on his new album.

Still, that did not stop listeners from taking the lyrics and tweets to heart, and responding with their own heated insults. Here is a look at how fans responded to the whole ordeal on Twitter.