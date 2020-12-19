Machine Gun Kelly's Latest Eminem Jab Has Fans Riled Up
Fans of Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly are riled up about Eminem's new album, and MGK's subsequent tweets about it. Eminem released Music to Be Murder By — Side B without warning on Friday, with at least one conspicuous mention of Kelly. With their public feud going on three years now, many listeners are ready to declare a winner.
Eminem seemed to be referencing Kelly in his son "GNAT," where he rapped: "They come at me with machine guns, it's like trying to fight off a gnat." Kelly appeared to respond in two tweets — one in the early hours of Friday morning reading "I'm under your skin," and another that evening reading "those subliminals." He included a trash can emoji to let fans know how he felt about the new music, and some agreed, while other struck back.
Eminem and Kelly's public feud goes back to 2018, when Eminem teased the younger generation of "mumble rappers" in general. It was around this time that he also seemed to hear a joke that Kelly had made about his daughter for the first time. Kelly responded by releasing a diss track called "Rap Devil" — a reference to Eminem's song "Rap God."
A volley of diss tracks followed, and while the releases have subsided, the mutual dislike has not. However, many fans have pointed out that this may be a publicity stunt on both sides, and it follows a familiar pattern of hip hop music industry beef. Eminem also called out plenty of other rappers he dislikes by name on his new album.
Still, that did not stop listeners from taking the lyrics and tweets to heart, and responding with their own heated insults. Here is a look at how fans responded to the whole ordeal on Twitter.
'Subliminal'
They ain’t subs if he saying your name. Keep trying to be Blink 182 tho. https://t.co/W2UbOT8r53— KG (@KGwavy) December 19, 2020
what subliminals? lmfao 🤡 don't feel special, you ain't the only one being name dropped. mgk stans be calling em petty, like, so what if he is? cbdhshsh 😌🥴 https://t.co/GkUU8tLuxs— 🖤🥀🖤 touka🖤 🥀🖤 (@thesassertive) December 19, 2020
Rap Devil
He still got you on his mind 2yrs later, lol. Rap devil hurt that man, but some people just won't admit it.— Chulein Hardy (@chingy216) December 18, 2020
Chorus
Referring to Eminem..??! If so you are correct! He has you as a chorus dude!! He big mad! Love Col! 🔥❌❌🔥 #EST4LIFE— Chris White/❌⭕💨🎈 (@IAmChrisWhite23) December 18, 2020
Other Feuds
Em mentions everyone he's ever had beef with, it's fun for him to be petty. He mentioned Ja and that shit is 20 years old 💀 you'll be a target for the rest of his career, that's just how it goes— Holly (@spellboundbyu) December 18, 2020
Eminem always sends jabs at everyone he has ever had beef with.— antony✌🏻. (@antoneee_x) December 19, 2020
You’ll be a target for life just like everyone else.
Don’t think yourself special 😂 https://t.co/pz8BN4z3Vn
Lost
Imagine having your career killed by Eminem, AGAIN. RIP.— Flux Studios (@FluxStudiosHD) December 19, 2020
Preoccupied
Made a whole Fkn album and a B-side about you.👀 https://t.co/50Odp80CFB— Ale (@Rebelious66) December 19, 2020
No Response
Bet he won't respond tho..
Also MGK : Talks about Eminem in every single interview since Rap devil https://t.co/oCYnZojnkb— Kyle Adame (@dizzy_stylez) December 19, 2020