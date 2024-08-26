Eminem's Daughter Hailie Scott Left Sobbing After Hearing New Songs

In his song 'Somebody Save Me,' with Jelly Roll, Eminem apologies to his daughter Hailie Scott for his years of addiction.

Eminem's music can still move people, as his daughter Hailie Scott recently found out. The newlywed recently revealed that she was left sobbing after hearing some of the songs on his newest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace), per Us Weekly.

Specifically, she grew very emotional over the songs "Temporary" and "Somebody Save Me," which features Jelly Roll. In the music video for the tune, Eminem raps about what his life would have been like had he not gotten sober many years ago, as the visuals depict a fictional version of his addictions while real home movie clips of Hailie and her siblings play. In the lyrics, Eminem says to Hailie: "Sorry that I chose drugs and put 'em above you / Sorry that I didn't love you enough to give 'em up."

"I watched it in entirety and I don't think I can do it again. I definitely cry every time I hear it at all," Scott said in a new episode of her podcast, Just a Little Shady. "Between that and 'Temporary'… I audibly sobbed I think for both songs but especially 'Temporary.'"

Eminem is undeniably one of the most well-respected rappers in the music industry, but if you ask him, he owes all his success to his daughter. "[Hailie] has been my main, like source of drive and motivation, especially when she was first born and I didn't have a career, I didn't have money, I didn't have place a to live," Eminem once said while being interviewed by radio host Sway.

"So I think that really kicked me in the ass harder than anything was knowing that, and like, how I'm gonna raise her and like gave me that motivation," he continued. "She's always the driving force for me to like stay busy, stay focused and always been my number one reason for fear of failure."

"I can't fail, I can't fail, because if I do, then… I can't be a failure. I can't have her grow up and not be able to say her dad succeeded…" Eminem added. "Truth is, she's all I got in this world, like really. If anything ended tomorrow, she's all that I have."