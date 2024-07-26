Megan Fox Sports Baby Bump in Machine Gun Kelly's 'Lonely Road' Music Video

Megan Fox's newest role has her sporting a baby bump. The actress stars alongside her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in the music video for his new "Lonely Road," a collaboration with Jelly Roll.

In the video, Fox and Kelly play a couple who are struggling with their finances while having a baby on the way. Kelly decides to rob a bank to help his growing family, enlisting help from Jelly Roll, who it's revealed is not able to have a baby with his wife, played by Jelly Roll's real-life spouse Bunnie XO.

After Kelly pulls of the bank robbery police chase him, but eventually loses them long enough to drop the money off with Jelly Roll. He then heads back home and kissed Fox one last time before being taken into custody by officers. The video ends with Fox sitting with her baby on her lap in Jelly Roll and Bunnie's dining room — all having benefited from the robbery — and then taking the baby to see Kelly at prison visitation.

Fox and her ex-husband Brian Austin Green share three sons: Noah Shannon Green (born 2012), Bodhi Ransom Green (born 2014), and Journey River Green (born 2016) — with Green also having one son (Kassius) from a previous relationship. Kelly has one daughter from a previous relationship.

In 2023 revealed that she suffered a miscarriage with her fourth child, her first with Kelly. "I had never been through anything like that before in my life," Fox said during an appearance on Good Morning America. "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean? Why did this happen?'"

It's unclear if Fox is actually announcing a pregnancy with the new music video, or if it's just part of the acting role. Us Weekly has reached out to reps for the pair for clarification.