Halsey Speaks out After Flooding Ruins Disastrous Maryland Concert at the Last Minute

✖

Halsey is "heartbroken and panicked" after torrential rains and flooding forced her to cancel a performance at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland Wednesday night. The show was a disaster for fans, as venue officials did not cancel the show until after the crowd packed into the outdoor theater. Merriweather Post officials first said the show would happen rain or shine, then shared statements about the show being postponed before finally canceling it around 10 p.m. ET.

"Maryland I don't even know what to say," Halsey tweeted Wednesday night. "If you missed my live, I'll post something soon explaining what happened. But right now I'm heartbroken and panicked and I just want to know when/that you all get home safely. I love you guys more than anything."

The singer later responded to a fan who asked them why they never came out to speak to the crowd. "I promise I wanted to more than anything," Halsey wrote. "But I couldn't because it would have been SO unsafe if I went out there and people rushed the stage during or after the storm. A lot of things were out of my control tonight but I promise everything I COULD choose, I chose your safety."

In another message, Halsey said they were "beyond disappointed" with the way venue officials handled the situation. They promised the rescheduled date for Maryland will be at a different venue. "I hear you guys loud and clear I promise," Halsey told fans.

Halsey's fans grew increasingly frustrated with Merriweather Post Pavilion's officials throughout Wednesday. At the beginning of the day, officials said the show would happen "rain or shine," so fans went to the venue assuming Halsey would perform no matter what. They were horrified to find the venue flooded, with many sharing footage of the water-logged venue. However, officials continued positing messages about the show being delayed. It was not until 10 p.m. ET that officials said the show "will not be happening due to weather-related technical difficulties."

A system of heavy rain battered Maryland Wednesday night, with a flash flood warning issued for Howard and Baltimore counties, reports CBS Baltimore. The warning expired at 9 p.m. ET. The fast-moving system forced road closures in Ellicott City, near Columbia. Videos from fans at Merriweather Post showed ankle-deep water. One fan posted a disturbing video of a stagehand kicking a drenched squirrel off the stage.

Halsey is on their Love and Power Tour, which started in West Palm Beach, Florida last month. The first leg of the tour will continue through July. The tour is in support of her latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which includes the singles "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God" and "You Asked For This."