Halsey Reveals Multiple Diagnoses Following Hospitalizations

Halsey is updating fans about their recent health issues after being hospitalized multiple times last month. The "Without Me" singer, 27, who has been open about their struggle with endometriosis since 2017, took to Instagram on May 10 to share their latest diagnoses as they prepare to go on tour next week.

"Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth," Halsey, who welcomed 9-month-old son Ender last year, said in their Story. "I started getting really, really, really, sick... I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and I had some other stuff going on." The artist continued that "basically, after seeing a hundred thousand doctors," they were diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of related disorders caused by genetic defects in collagen that can affect the skin, joints and blood vessel walls, according to the National Organization for Rare Diseases, while mast cell activation syndrome can cause inappropriate allergy responses in the body, and POTS affects blood circulation in the body.

"I've been looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things, which may be an autoimmune disease," Halsey explained. "And I know I've had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis." Despite everything going on with their health, Halsey said they didn't want "anybody to be worrying," which is why they wanted to update their fans.

"I'm on a treatment plan right now," the "Could Have Been Me" artist shared, adding that they're still working through rehearsals for their upcoming Love and Power Tour. "I'm really excited and I'm really confident that I'll be able to do it in a way that's healthy where I can perform my best for all of you," they said, adding, "I'm here, I'm ready to go. The tour is going to be f-king crazy."

Halsey also underwent endometriosis surgery just four days before the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3. The "Bad at Love" singer was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album, but had to leave early because they weren't "feeling super well." At the time, Halsey shared on social media about their surgery, writing, "I'm attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I'm fragile. Fragile but excited."