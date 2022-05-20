Halsey Vents Frustration Over Trolls Criticizing Weight, Calling Them 'Unhealthy'

✖

Halsey remains frustrated with Internet trolls who continue to criticize them even after openly telling everyone they were diagnosed with several long-term illnesses. The "Bad at Love" singer, 27, said they have been "really, really, really sick" in the months since their first son Ender Ridley was born in July 2021. Last week, they took to Instagram to reveal their doctors finally discovered the cause of their illnesses.

Earlier this week, Halsey posted a TikTok clip of themselves sitting while quotes from trolls appeared onscreen. "Halsey u look sick," read one comment. Another troll said Halsey was "too thin," while another wrote, "looks unhealthy." The song "I Already Know" by Walworth & Howell played in the background. "'U look sick' BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!" Halsey wrote in the caption.

In April, Halsey told fans they had been "in and out of the hospital" for weeks while facing "some new challenges," even as they continued making appearances at major events. Earlier this month, Halsey said they were diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

"I've been looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things, which may be an autoimmune disease," Halsey said. "And I know I've had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis." They did not want anyone worrying though, as Halsey said they had a "treatment plan" and they were still rehearsing for the upcoming Love and Power Tour.

In Halsey's lengthy Instagram Story post, they clarified their situation. They did not "just get sick," as they have been ill for "a long time." The big difference now is that the singer's conditions have names. "I went to doctors for 8 years. Trying to figure out what was wrong with me," Halsey told fans. "I was called crazy and anxious and lazy amongst other things. I changed my entire lifestyle. When I wasn't working I was essentially confined to my home for fear of how I'd feel when I woke up each morning."

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect connective tissues, like the skin, joints, and blood vessel walls, according to the Mayo Clinic. Sjogren's syndrome affects the immune system and can lead to dry mouth and dry eyes. It usually accompanies other immune system disorders, like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

MCAS can develop after a patient experiences several episodes of anaphylaxis, allergic symptoms like hives, swelling, difficulty breathing, and diarrhea, notes the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. "High levels of mast cell mediators are released during those episodes [of anaphylaxis]," according to the AAAAI. "The episodes respond to treatment with inhibitors or blockers of mast cell mediators. The episodes are called 'idiopathic' which means that the mechanism is unknown – that is, not caused by allergic antibody or secondary to other known conditions that activate normal mast cells."

POTS affects blood flow, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Some of the symptoms include lightheadedness, fainting, and an increase in a heartbeat that comes when standing up. "It could be potentially another autoimmune disease, and I've known I've had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis, but it's kind of been exacerbated since I had Ender," Halsey, who had endometriosis surgery four days before the Grammys in April, told fans.