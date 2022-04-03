Grammys 2022: How to Stream the Live Event

The 2022 Grammys is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. It will be the return of the show’s in-person festivities without having to adapt to COVID-19 precautions similar to last year. For those who can’t tune in on TV, it will be streamed live on Paramount+ too, giving viewers the Las Vegas feel without actually being there.

Trevor Noah will be back to host once again, with plenty of eyes on Kanye West. The controversial rapper was banned from performing due to his harassment of ex-Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and even Noah himself. He will still be in attendance, though, so it will be interesting to see how he acts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

How to watch the 64th Annual Grammy Awards:

What:64th Annual Grammy Awards

Date: Sunday, April 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location:MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Online stream: Live on Paramount+ or on the streaming platform of your choice with access to CBS (Hulu Plus Live TV, fuboTV, SlingTV).

On TV: CBS

The 64th Grammy Awards are coming from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday night, but most viewers can tune in on CBS or stream it live on Paramount+. This year’s show has lined up an impressive list of performers for 2022, including Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Chris Stapleton, Nas, Carrie Underwood and Silk Sonic kicking off the show.

We’ll also see plenty of nominees take the stage to present awards and see past winners return to share the love they accumulated in prior years. This includes Dua Lipa, Lenny Kravitz, Keith Urban, Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Oscar-winner Questlove.

Aside from West’s aborted performance, Foo Fighters were also pressed to pull out of their planned performance after the tragic loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins. There will be a tribute to Hawkins during the show instead, likely reminiscent of last year’s musical tribute to those lost.

Notable nominees this year include the return of ABBA, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Tony Bennett, Carlile, and Eilish in the Record of the Year category. Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R. and West also round out the biggest awards of the night, with the controversial rapper being nominated for his long-awaited release, Donda. Tune in to see who walks away with the Grammy statue this year. It’s easier than ever to watch live.