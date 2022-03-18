Trevor Noah Responds to Kanye West’s Racial Slur Post

After months of airing out his grievances with his ex, Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson on social media, Ye – formerly known as Kanye West, Instagram suspended the Donda rapper’s account for violating several of their rules. The ban went into effect on Wednesday, March 16 and lasted for 24-hours. But it wasn’t due to Ye’s alleged harassment of Kardashian and Davidson. Instead, it was due to Ye’s post about Daily Show host Trevor Noah, in which he referred to Noah as a “k–n,” a racial slur used to describe a Black person who is anti-black and acts against Black people for the progression of their own good and for white acceptance. Noah didn’t hesitate to respond to Ye’s attack.

In his response on his own post, Noah both admiration for Ye’s talent “There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye,” he said, per TMZ. “You took samples and turned them into symphonies… You’re an indelible part of my life Ye.” But he says Ye’s behavior is concerning and dangerous.

“It breaks my heart to see you like this,” Noah added. “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.”

He also stated on his show that Ye is basically abusing Kardashian. “People always say that phrase to women. They go, ‘Why didn’t you leave?’…Because a lot of women realize when they do leave, the guy will get even crazier. And when I say ‘crazy,’ I don’t mean ‘mental health crazy…What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her,” he added. “Just think about that for a moment. Think about how powerful Kim Kardashian is, and she can’t get that to happen.

Noah also made it a point to reference Ye’s racial slur, saying Ye is falling into a system that is already built to encourage Black people to turn on one another. “Clearly some people graduate but we still stupid,” he said. “Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on Black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”