Grammys Move to Las Vegas for April Broadcast, CMT Awards Set for Later Date

The 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony was moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, CBS and the Recording Academy announced on Tuesday. The ceremony will take place on April 3, which means the CMT Music Awards will be rescheduled for later in April. The Grammys were originally scheduled for Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but it was postponed earlier this month due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The ceremony will start at 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sunday, April 3, with The Daily Show comedian Trevor Noah hosting. It will also be streamed live on Paramount+. The 2022 CMT Music Awards ceremony was scheduled for the same date and is set to be the first time the ceremony is carried on CBS. A new date for the show will be announced soon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Once we realized the need to move the Grammy Awards to a later date due to current health concerns, we came together quickly with our partners at the Recording Academy and CMT, to strategically reschedule these two incredible music events and utilize the full power of the ViacomCBS ecosystem to promote them,” Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events & Alternative Programming, CBS, said in a statement. “Coming out of an exciting month of college basketball on CBS, we’re thrilled to continue our programming momentum with these two big live events for television in the spring.”

“We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time and to put on a world-class show,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. added. “From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy’s mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS has shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of the CMTs and others who worked toward this solution.”

The nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards were announced in November. It is the first time the Big Four categories – Record, Album, and Song of the Year; and Best New Artist – include 10 nominees each. Jean Batiste scored the most nominations with 11, while Doja Car, H.E.R., and Justin Bieber earned eight each. The nominees for Album of the Year include Batiste, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Kanye West.

