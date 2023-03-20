Foo Fighters Reportedly Tap Iconic Grunge Drummer for Live Shows, Following Taylor Hawkins' Death

The Foo Fighters may have found a new drummer for their first major tour without the late Taylor Hawkins. Matt Cameron, who played with Soundgarden and now serves as Pearl Jam's drummer, will sit behind the kit when the Foo Fighters return to the stage. Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee are set to return to the road in May.

Cameron, who was a close friend of Hawkins, is "lined up" to play with the group at their upcoming shows, sources told The Sun. Angels & Airwaves drummer Atom Willard is also being considered. The two might rotate before the group decides on a permanent new drummer.

"The Foos have been working with a number of musicians close to Taylor and the band over the past few months," a source told The Sun. "Matt and Atom are front runners to drum at the gigs, the first of which is in May. Primarily it will be Matt but Atom will be on rotation with him. They have both been rehearsing at Studio 606, the Foos' studio." The source said the "final arrangements" are still being made, but Cameron is the top candidate to play drums for them.

Hawkins died on March 25, 2022, at age 50 in Bogota, Colombia during the group's South American festival tour. The group played tribute shows to Hawkins in September at Wembley Stadium in London and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. On New Year's Eve, the Foo Fighters confirmed they will continue on. They have since announced several festival appearances and will begin their tour on May 24 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. The band plans to play at Boston Calling Music Festival, Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival, Bonnaroo, and Ottawa Bluesfest.

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward," the group wrote on Dec. 31. "We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you and we know that went we see you again – and we will soon – he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

Cameron, 60, was born in San Diego but gained fame in the Seattle music scene. In 1986, he joined Soundgarden, playing on their debut album Ultramega OK. After the group broke up, Cameron joined Pearl Jam in 1998. He is still a member of the band, although he had to miss some shows in 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19. Cameron also performed with Queens of the Stone Age and Wellwater Conspiracy.