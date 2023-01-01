Foo Fighters Close Year With Touching Taylor Hawkins Message on Band's Future

Foo Fighters closed out a difficult 2022 with a message to fans and a final "see you later" to Taylor Hawkins, the late drummer who died unexpectedly in March. The group used New Year's Eve to address their future as a band and to reflect on a troubled year.

"As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us," the statement opens. "Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life.

"And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together," the statement continued. "A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we would never have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward."

The band was formed in the wake of Nirvana's tragic end after the suicide of Kurt Cobain. Grohl was the drummer for the grunge band and would go on to form Foo Fighters as the frontman. The loss of Hawkins in March came as quite a shock to the band and their fans, resulting in an emotional tribute show in London. This included a heartwarming moment where Hawkins' 16-year-old son, Oliver Shane Hawkins, joined the band to perform "My Hero."

Foo Fighters' statement closed with an emotional promise to fans. "We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you," it reads. "And we know that when we see you again-and we will soon-he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

After Hawkins' passing, the band canceled the rest of their 2022 concert tour dates, with a return to the road still up in the air until 2023. The positive for fans is that 2023 will be making itself at home swiftly.