DMX's Fiancee Shares Emotional Post on First Father's Day Since His Death

Desiree Lindstrom, who was engaged to DMX at the time of his death, shared another intimate moment from the rapper's life on Sunday to mark the first Father's Day without him. DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died on April 9, about a week after suffering a heart attack. He was 50. DMX had 15 children, including son Exodus with Lindstrom.

In the video Lindstrom shared, DMX can be seen teaching Exodus, who was born in 2016, the alphabet in song. "SCREAMING HAPPY FATHERS DAY ALL THE WAY TO THE HEAVENS ABOVE," Lindstrom wrote in the caption. "Earl you were such an amazing, protective, loving, inspiring, hands-on, incredible father! I thank God that [Exodus] had a father like you! I appreciate every moment you had spent with Exodus.

Lindstrom said DMX was the "best father a mother could [have] asked for when it comes to her child." In the end, Lindstrom wrote, "Thanking God and you for all these memories of you being a wonderful father! I love and miss you so much... I know in my heart you are our guardian angel! Please continue to watch over us!"

Lindstrom also maintains an Instagram page for Exodus, where she shared a photo of DMX and his son wearing Burger King crowns. "Happy Father’s Day Daddy! I love and miss you so much… I know you're here with me in spirit... My guardian angel," the caption reads. Lindstrom also published a photo of Exodus with her father on Sunday.

Instagram users offered their condolences in response to Lindstrom's latest posts. "This is beautiful! Rest peacefully, X. Prayers lifted for y'all," one fan wrote. "Such a great dad Happy Father’s Day," another commented. "Awe don’t make me cry. Happy Father’s Day Uncle X we love and miss you... Ik your happy watching your family grow," another wrote.

DMX was rushed to the White Plains, New York hospital on April 2 after suffering a heart attack, reportedly caused by a drug overdose. He was reportedly in a vegetative state until he lost functionality in multiple organs on April 9. He died that same day.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," the rapper's family said in a statement announcing his death. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle, and the man the world knew as DMX."