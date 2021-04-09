DMX's Family Issues Statement Following His Death After a Week of 'False Rumors'

✖

DMX's family is speaking out amid news of his passing. The beloved rapper died at a White Plains, New York hospital on Friday, a week after he was rushed to the medical facility on Friday, April 2 after suffering a heart attack. After fans rallied their support around him, his family shared the tragic news in a statement Friday afternoon that DMX died at the age of 50.

Marking one of the first official statements from the family since they confirmed he had been hospitalized, the statement said, "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old." The family said DMX "passed away at the hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days." They went on to remember him as "a warrior who fought till the very end" and reflected on his lasting legacy.

"He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever," the statement read. "We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

The statement was released just hours after the rapper's longtime friend and manager Steve Rifkind promised the family would release an update on Friday and pleaded with people to stop spreading "false rumors." In a video shared to Instagram Thursday night, Rifkind asked, "please stop posting with these rumors." Rifkind said the rapper "still alive" and confirmed he was "still on life support" at the time. There had been previous reports that DMX had been taken off life support over the weekend, though his team later confirmed those were not true. DMX's manager went on to call rumors of his death "false," stating, "it's not helping anybody by having them see these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night."

The clip came after comedian Lunell took to his Instagram Story with a tribute to the rapper, falsely stating that DMX had died. That post, which was later deleted, read, "It is over. My friend is gone. Soar with the eagles, join the best that ever did it RIP… DMX." Lunell attempted to offer clarity several hours later, when he shared, "When your spirit leaves and your organs fail you, the body becomes just a shell. One becomes wrapped in the Lord’s arms. That's what *I* call gone, I'm sorry to all." Amid his post, the "RIPDMX" hashtag began trending. The post followed an incorrect statement from Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Claudia Jordan, who on Tuesday tweeted, “Rest in Paradise DMX.” She later deleted the tweet and offered an apology, writing, “I'm sorry."