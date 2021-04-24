DMX's Reported Cause of Death Revealed

✖

Murder Inc. co-founder Irv Gotti claims DMX did suffer a drug overdose and was diagnosed with the coronavirus, which led to the "Party Up (In Here)" rapper's death. DMX died on April 9, a week after he suffered a heart attack, and was admitted to the intensive care unit at the White Plains, New York hospital. When DMX was rushed to the hospital, TMZ claimed DMX suffered a drug overdose, but his family never confirmed this.

"They said it was a bad dose of crack and they said some drug Fentanyl was mixed in with the crack and that’s what made him overdose," Gotti said during an interview with 107.5 WGCI in Chicago, reports HipHopDX. "When when he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn’t breathe — you know that COVID messes with your respiratory system — so that’s why he had to get hooked up to the ventilator. But they said before he did, they was, ‘His brain died.'”

Gotti, who signed DMX to Def Jam Records in the 1990s, went on to reveal more alleged details of DMX's cause of death and his final days. He claimedcaimed that before DMX was connected to a ventilator, his doctors said his "brain died." The doctors allegedly said that even if DMX survived, there was a "good chance he's gonna be brain dead," Gotti recalled.

"Once they said that, I was like, ‘I don’t want to see X like that,'" Gotti explained. "I said, ‘If he comes back, I want him to come back and be X. If he’s gonna be brain dead and a vegetable, I don’t want to see him like that,’ you know what I’m saying? I think when it got down to it, he couldn’t survive without being on that machine. He’s gone."

Although his friend is gone, Gotti said he felt "at peace" knowing that DMX is "with God now." The rapper was "such a spiritually connected person that all the wrongdoings he may have done are gonna kind of be forgiven," Gotti said. "I just feel like he’s up there, he’s at peace and he’s not fighting no demons no more and he’s in a better place. When I die, I’ll see my man again."

DMX died at 50 years old. He is survived by 15 children and fiancee Desiree Lindstrom. A public memorial is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Capacity will be limited due to coronavirus protocols. Before the memorial, the Ruff Ryders will lead a procession from Yonkers, where DMX grew up, to Brooklyn. The procession led police to plan street closures from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Yonkers, reports LoHud.com. The memorial will be live-streamed on DMX's official YouTube channel and the homegoing celebration will be streamed on BET's YouTube channel starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," DMX's family said in a statement after his death. "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle, and the man the world knew as DMX."