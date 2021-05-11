New DMX Album on the Way in Wake of His Death

✖

A new album by the late rapper DMX will be released later this month. Swizz Beatz, the DMX's producer, announced Monday that his posthumous album, Exodus, is due out on May 28, nearly two months after his death at the age of 50. The album, which shares the name of DMX's son, Exodus Simmons, will mark the first new music from the rapper in nine years, with his last album, Undisputed, having been released in 2012.

Swizz announced the news on Instagram with a photo of the album's cover art, which features an image from Jonathan Mannion of the late rapper's neck tattoo that reads, "Exodus 1:7." The news was also shared to DMX's own account. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the album, which will be released via Def Jam Recordings, will feature all-new music from the musician and "will feature themes of redemption." At this time, additional details about the album, including a track list and potential features, have not been announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz)

"My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I've ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure," Swizz said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "This album, X couldn't wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally."

DMX, born Earl Simmons, died on April 9 after being rushed to a New York hospital a week earlier after he suffered a heart attack at his home. He remained on life support for a week, during which fans gathered outside the hospital for a prayer vigil in support of the rapper. His family announced on the morning of April 9 that DMX "passed away at the hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days." They remembered him as "a warrior who fought till the very end" and said his "music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever."

The album will mark the second such posthumous project, as the rapper's final recorded interview is set to air in an exclusive special episode of TV One's Uncensored. According to Cathy Hughes, founder of Urban One, the interview is "one hour with the late rapper in his own words." It is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. E.T. on TVOne.