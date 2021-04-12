DMX's Fiancee Desiree Lindstrom Gets Large Tattoo in His Honor

✖

DMX's fiancé, Desiree Lindstrom, paid tribute to the late rapper in a special way. Just days after DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, passed away Friday at the age of 50, Lindtrom debuted a massive new tattoo honoring the musician, whom she became engaged to in 2019 and whom she shares a son with.

The permanent tribute is placed on Lindstrom's arm and features "Dog Love" with a large "X," the rapper's nickname, written below it. The tattoo was inked by Black Ink Crew's Krystal Kills, who debuted Lindstrom's tattoo on her Instagram account on Sunday. In the post, Kills, who said she was "honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened," shared a photo of the tattoo as well as several photos of the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tattoos by Krystal Kills 🦂🖤🇵🇷 (@kill_lustrator)

"[Desiree Lindstrom] I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the love you had for each other will forever be untethered. I'm glad I got to witness it," Kills captioned the post. "The world lost an icon but also a great father. Praying for your family. REST IN POWER DMX. Thanks for inspiring us, and giving Yonkers a voice. You moved the world and left your mark. The city misses you."

At this time, Lindstrom has not debuted the ink on her own account, which is filled with videos of DMX recorded and shared before his sudden passing. According to a previous report from TMZ, DMX dropped to one knee and popped the question during their son’s birthday party in August of 2019. Following the proposal, Lindstrom took to Instagram with a photo of herself and her fiancée, her diamond ring in clear view.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desiree Lindstrom 🐾 (@desi123love)

Tragically, nearly two years after their engagement, DMX died. The rapper had been rushed to a New York hospital on April 2 after suffering a heart attack at his home. He remained on life support for several days, with his family confirming on April 9 that the rapper died "at the hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days." In a statement, his family remembered him as "a warrior who fought till the very end" and said he "loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him." According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the family plans to hold both public and private memorials, though no details for these have yet been announced.