DMX's Family Releases Statement Urging Continued Prayers, Vigil Planned

Rapper DMX, real name Earl Simmons, was hospitalized on Friday after an overdose. Simmons is in "grave condition" and is still in a "vegetative state," and TMZ reported that his family has been told to expect the worst. Simmons' family released a new statement to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday evening updating fans of his current condition.

"On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues," the statement read. "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges. Thank you."

The family originally informed fans about Simmons heart attack on Friday, confirming that it had been caused by a drug overdose. "Last night Earl 'DMX' Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition," the statement read. "Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer."

Fans were devastated when they found out that the beloved rapper had been hospitalized, inspiring an outpouring of support on social media. On Sunday afternoon, motorcyclists in Ruff Ryders gear gathered outside the White Plains Hospital in New York in order to pay tribute to DMX as he fights for his life. The Ruff Ryders also planned a vigil outside the hospital on Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. and are asking that all attendees be respectful to the hospital and staff.

Simmons got candid about his lifetime of addiction in an interview with Talib Kweli in November, opening up about his crack usage and how it all began. "I learned that I had to deal with the things that hurt me," he admitted. "I didn’t really have anybody to talk to… in the hood, nobody wants to hear that… Talking about your problems is viewed as a sign of weakness when actually it’s one of the bravest things you can do. One of the bravest things you can do is put it on the table, chop it up, and just let it out."

Simmons revealed that he was given a laced blunt when he was just 14-years old by someone that he had trusted. "You never know when the things you stored away are going to come out and just fall all over the place," he explained. "Let me open this door and start dealing with this shit right now before it comes out at the wrong time and I just have a meltdown… that’s what’s helped with addiction and sobriety."