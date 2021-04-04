DMX Honored by 'Ruff Ryders' Motorcycle Crew Amid Hospitalization

✖

Motorcyclists with Ruff Ryders gear arrived outside the White Plains, New York hospital where rapper DMX is being treated. DMX, 50, suffered a heart attack Friday evening and is reportedly in "grave" condition. The heart attack was reportedly triggered by a drug overdose. The rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, scored a major hit with the 1998 single "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," which inspired the Ruff Ryders Entertainment collective and record label.

On Sunday afternoon, FOX5 New York reporter Lisa Evers shared a video of motorcyclists in Ruff Ryders gear gathered outside the White Plains Hospital. They had his music playing from their motorcycles and they planned to do a tribute for DMX, Evers reported. In a follow-up video, Evers reported that she spoke to a member of DMX's family who said he is "very much alive," but still in the intensive care unit and on life support. They are expected to issue another statement later in the day.

DMX's "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" was one of four singles released from his first solo album, It's Dark and Hell Is Hot. The music video features scenes with DMX and his colleague's bodybuilding, alongside footage of motorcyclists. Ruff Ryders started as DMX's managers before Ruff Ryders Entertainment was launched as a record label by Joaquin "Waah" Dean, Darrin "Dee" Dean, and Chivon Dean. In 2010, the Deans launched Ruff Ryders Indy and later created Ruff Ryders Lifestyles, a sports bike organization.

DMX suffered a heart attack Friday night at his home, reportedly following a drug overdose. Sources told TMZ he has "some brain activity," but another source described him as being in a "vegetative state." Late Saturday, his family issued a statement thanking his fans for their support. "At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer," the statement read in part. "The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support, and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world."

#developing #DMX A very close immediate family member tells me here at White Plains Hospital that @dmx is "very much alive" on ICU on life supports. An official statement from the family os expected later this afternoon. #hot97 @ChrisSobel #fox5ny @fox5ny pic.twitter.com/fWACTi9kTK — LISA EVERS (@LisaEvers) April 4, 2021

Family sources later told TMZ that DMX's fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, and his mother, Arnett Simmons, were allowed to visit DMX in the ICU, but he is not responsive. Some of DMX's children have also arrived at the hospital, with the hope that they will be allowed to see him. The prognosis is not good, but his family is not giving up. "Please pray for him," DMX's manager, Steve Rifkind, told TMZ.