DMX Fans in Disbelief After Rapper's Overdose Hospitalization

Rapper DMX was hospitalized after a reported drug overdose on Friday night. The artist, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is reportedly in a "vegetative state" while his family prepares for the worst. TMZ reports that the drug overdose reportedly caused a heart attack, resulting in him being rushed to the hospital in White Plains, New York. With the news of the hospitalization, the fans on social media responded with an outpouring of support and concern. Many hoped that DMX would make a recovery after the overdose. Others said that they need the rapper to pull through and come back stronger than ever. Some simply said that they are praying for DMX and those closest to him throughout this frightening time.

Prayers for Dmx🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 we can't lose this legroom..damn dmx😥 pic.twitter.com/e3QSSPiJXB — KING's DISEASE (@GodsonNasir) April 3, 2021 "Praying for DMX," Viola Davis tweeted on Saturday. Many others posted similar messages on social media, calling for the longtime rapper to make a full recovery. The list of supporters included Ja Rule, Gabrielle Union, and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021 "Praying for DMX right now, and hoping he pulls through. A true legend in hip-hop, with 2 of the greatest rap albums ever made. He also has the hardest photo in hip-hop history. Praying," another social media user tweeted after hearing about DMX's hospitalization.

Please Lord not DMX 😭🙏🏾💙 praying for a full recovery pic.twitter.com/1KW655HGjs — Cii (@cierra_cii) April 3, 2021 "DMX's story is so heartbreaking. He was truly one of the most captivating artists of my lifetime. It's hard to explain just how massive he was in the late 90s/early 00s. He touched people in a ways I can't explain. Prayers up for the legend," one person tweeted on Saturday morning. Many others weighed in with similar comments.

Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🖤🖤🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 3, 2021 "'When you fall down, get back up, everyone here has been through some s**t and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you.' -DMX [and new]" UFC star Jorge Masvidal tweeted. Former UFC fighter Michael Bisping also wrote that he "used to blast" DMX's music and that he hopes the rapper makes a full recovery.

NO NOT DMX. Pull thru 🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/uHcjQqZsM6 — Lunden (@1Lunden) April 3, 2021 "May God bless the Dog (DMX). Praying for him as I have just heard the terrible news," Killer Mike said on Saturday. There were several other people that commented and joined Killer Mike in praying for DMX. Several referred to him as a legend and said that they can't lose him.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Prayers up for my brother DMX... 😔 — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 3, 2021 "DMX changed hip hop so dramatically by just being himself and speaking through powerful pain. Praying for his recovery," another Twitter user added. There were several people talking about DMX's performance at Woodstock, but many others wanted to highlight his meaningful lyrics.