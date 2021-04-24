DMX's Coffin Arrives for Memorial Service via Monster Truck

✖

Friends, family, and fans of DMX are showing up and showing out for the recently deceased rapper's memorial service at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. On Saturday, thousands filled the New York City streets to pay their respects, including cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles, with DMX's coffin allegedly arriving at Barclays in a giant monster truck. This show of support is even more proof of how beloved the "Party Up" rapper was. The blaring music and packed streets feel like

DMX, born Earl Simmons, died on April 9 at the age of 50 after suffering from a heart attack due to a drug overdose. The rapper spent a week in the hospital in a vegetative state before passing away after losing function in his major organs. His family released a statement sharing the news and thanking everyone for their support.

DMX taking his last ride through NYC pic.twitter.com/wIqrApTqDq — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) April 24, 2021

"He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever," the family's statement read. "We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle, and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

Murder Inc. co-founder Irv Gotti recently revealed that DMX's death may have also been COVID related. "They said it was a bad dose of crack and they said some drug Fentanyl was mixed in with the crack and that’s what made him overdose," Gotti told 107.5 WGCI in Chicago, reports HipHopDX. "When when he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn’t breathe — you know that COVID messes with your respiratory system — so that’s why he had to get hooked up to the ventilator. But they said before he did, they was, ‘His brain died.'"

Gotti continued, explaining that doctors told him that DMX's brain had died even before he was hooked up to the ventilator and that even if the rapper had survived there was a "good chance he's gonna be brain dead." "Once they said that, I was like, ‘I don’t want to see X like that,'" Gotti said. "I said, ‘If he comes back, I want him to come back and be X. If he’s gonna be brain dead and a vegetable, I don’t want to see him like that,’ you know what I’m saying? I think when it got down to it, he couldn’t survive without being on that machine. He’s gone.

Despite his sorrow over losing his friend, Gotti said he felt "at peace" knowing that DMX is "with God now." The rapper was "such a spiritually connected person that all the wrongdoings he may have done are gonna kind of be forgiven," Gotti concluded. "I just feel like he’s up there, he’s at peace and he’s not fighting no demons no more and he’s in a better place. When I die, I’ll see my man again."