DMX's New York Memorial Details Revealed

Yonkers, New York is offering to host a memorial for DMX if his family chooses to. Mayor Mike Spano told TMZ he likes the idea of DMX's family hosting a memorial at Yankers Raceway, the largest outdoor venue in the city. DMX, born Earl Simmons, died on Friday, a week after suffering a heart attack reportedly triggered by a drug overdose. He was 50.

A source close to DMX's family told TMZ they plan to hold both public and private memorials, and there will be a meeting on Monday to iron out details. Meanwhile, Spano told the outlet the Yonkers horse racing facility would be available for DMX's family if they want to hold a large outdoor memorial in the "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" rapper's hometown.

A representative for the raceway said there have not been any official requests to hold a memorial for DMX. The venue has not hosted major events in months due to the pandemic. The raceway has 7,500 seats, but New York state coronavirus guidelines allow only 20% capacity. Still, Spanos told TMZ it "would be fitting" for DMX's fans to say goodbye to the star in Yonkers. The mayor is also considering a statue, street mural, or street naming as a longer-lasting DMX memorial. Although DMX was born in Mount Vernon, New York, he was raised in Yonkers.

Following DMX's death, several Westchester County residents shared stories of DMX's support for his hometown. "You could find him around the holidays on the corner of Fourth Avenue and First Street giving wads of money to all the children as they passed by," AJ Woodson told Fox5 New York, adding that he planned to publish a special edition of Black Westchester Magazine in DMX's honor. "All that he sewed into people, they’re gonna go forth and do what they’re gonna do because of him," Woodson said.

DMX was rushed to the White Plains, New York hospital on April 2 after he suffered a heart attack. He was treated in the intensive care unit and was reportedly in a "vegetative state." On Friday morning, DMX's family confirmed he passed away after reportedly losing functionality in multiple organs.

"He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever," the family's statement read. "We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle, and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."